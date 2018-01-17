Menu
Solar firm wound up over debt claims

Two companies said the solar power installation firm owed them money. (File photo)
Two companies said the solar power installation firm owed them money. (File photo) Creative Commons
John Weekes
by

A COURT has ordered a Wide Bay solar power firm be wound up after two companies said they were owed tens of thousands of dollars.

After a Brisbane Supreme Court hearing, a registrar ordered Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett be wound up in insolvency.

The court file showed GCR Electrical Systems went to court in November claiming the solar firm owed it $21,161.

Rinnai Australia claimed the Hervey Bay based solar company owed it $67,792.

Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett had been co-operating, liquidator Anne Meagher of SV Partners said.

"The director, as soon as we contacted him, he provided us with information."

She said the solar firm had ceased trading in September last year.

SV Partners has just been appointed as liquidator and will look into the firm's assets and liabilities.

It will then try to get a distribution of dividend to those owed money.

GCR filed the court application on November 28, saying it was owed money.

GCR director Gary Radke said on Tuesday he was aware of the registrar's decision but not sure exactly why Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett had run into apparent financial difficulty.

Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett featured several times in local papers, especially when topics such as growing interest in solar power and rising electricity prices were discussed.

A company director, Barry Hunter, was guest speaker when South East Burnett Landcare group hosted an information session last year on the hot topic of power prices.

ASIC documents on the court file said the solar firm was registered in 2012.

The solar company website said the family had been working in the industry since 2002.

Solar Power Wide Bay Burnett's website said it had a specialised testing facility in Hervey Bay. -NewsRegional

