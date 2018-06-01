Menu
Hope is high the proposed solar farm will provide a huge boost to jobs in Gympie.
Solar Farm start date closes in as investors step up

Frances Klein
by
1st Jun 2018 12:01 PM
THE planned $2 billion Lower Wonga Solar Farm is coming closer to breaking ground with SolarQ in the thick of investor negotiation.

SolarQ managing directer Scott Armstrong said changes to the project parameters and lengthened financial negotiations meant a start date for construction that was originally estimated for this month, had been slightly postponed.

Alex and Scott Armstrong have proposed to build Australia's largest solar farm at Lower Wonga.
He said an announcement detailing a renewed timeline would be made in the next few months.

Stage two of the project, that involves the battery storage of 1000MW of energy, was on the cusp of being approved by Gympie Regional Council, Mr Armstrong said.

Stage one, that involves the construction of 350MW of energy-producing solar panels was approved last year, while an application is being prepared for stage three that consists of another solar farm with a further 800MW of solar panels.

Location plan for Stage 1 of the Lower Wonga solar farm development.
When all stages are complete the farm will produce a total of one gigawatt of PV capacity, expected to produce 15% of South East Queensland's energy.

Mr Armstrong said the project, which aims to generate 450 construction jobs and 12 permanent operational positions, is committed to job growth in the Gympie region.

"We are definitely committed to employing local people,” he said.

BIG PLANS: The proposed site of a new solar farm at Lower Wonga that will be Australia's largest solar farm. Photos: Courtesy of SolarQ.
