Solar farm on the agenda

Hope is high the proposed solar farm will provide a huge boost to jobs in Gympie.
Hope is high the proposed solar farm will provide a huge boost to jobs in Gympie.
Tom Daunt
THE development application for a Lower Wonga solar farm which will generate enough energy to power 315,000 homes, making it Australia's largest, will be on the agenda when council convene today.

The application, which has been advertised for public comment, received 44 submissions, of which 29 were in support while 15 were opposed.

Key issues raised by submitters included the impact on agricultural land, environmental concerns, impact from glare and traffic concerns around Bells Bridge.

The 3 million solar panels on the 17-square-kilometre site of cleared grazing land will be the biggest solar farm in Australia.

The project could reduce carbon emissions of around 666,700 tonnes of CO2, or equivalent of 180,000 cars and would be funded by private investors, including superannuation management funds.

Council have currently recommended the approval subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions.

