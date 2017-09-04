Solar boost for Gympie's small businesses

SMALL businesses and farming are at the heart of the Gympie region, and now these are being given a helping hand by changes to solar power legislation.

Small and medium businesses and farmers are being encouraged to take advantage of changes that allow customers to have six times the solar generation capacity and still be paid for their excess power.

"This is part of our Powering Queensland Plan to support regional businesses and put downward pressure on power prices,” said Bruce Saunders, Member for Maryborough.

"It follows action taken by the Palaszczuk government to shield regional Queenslanders from the impact of price rises across the country - cutting the anticipated increase in prices by more than half - a saving of $56 for the average household, $99 for small business.

"This change is great news for those 4000 existing solar customers who will benefit from this change and great news for regional Queensland households and businesses considering solar.”

Mr Saunders said that larger systems of up to 30 kW were ideal for small businesses and farmers who used most of their electricity during the day.

"The biggest benefit comes from getting energy from the sun off your electricity bill, but now customers with systems of up to 30kW in size can also sell their power back to the grid,” he said.

"Many businesses who have been considering solar will now be able to take advantage of the regional FiT for excess power they export when their businesses are closed.

The current solar feed in tariff for regional Queensland is 10.102 c/kWh - 35 per cent higher than last year.

This change was approved on August 31. To see what you need to do to be eligible see https://www.dews.qld.gov.au/electricity/solar/installing/benefits/regional

If you think you may benefit, check your eligibility with Ergon, and contact a local solar installer to access a quote.