Social photos from Gympie’s International Disability morning tea

INCLUSIVITY: Treasurer of Weeroona Association Rae Gates, Carer’s Queensland team leader Kelly Jeal, Carer’s Qld Lac Bruce Gowlett and Carer’s Qld area manager Sean Connelly at the International Day of People with Disability morning tea on Tuesday morning. Photos: Philippe Coquerand

CELEBRATING the achievements and contributions of people with disability is important and was one of the main reasons a morning tea was held at the Gympie Civic Centre this week.

About 40 people helped celebrate the International Day of People with Disability event aimed at promoting inclusivity.

More than 4.3 million Australians live with a disability and they contribute greatly to the community.

This year, local organisations such as CHSN, APM Employment Services and Bravo Disability Support Network Inc teamed up to acknowledge the achievements of people with disability within the Gympie community through the Let Your Light Shine collaboration.

The event provided the opportunity for people with a disability to showcase their accomplishments, share their stories and celebrate their unique qualities and abilities.

International Day of People of Disability events have been held across Australia since 1992. Inquiries visit www.idpwd.com.au