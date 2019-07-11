Social media reveals stupidity is a bottomless pit

Social media users are proving there is no end to the bounds of stupidity.

THEY say there's two certainties in life: death and taxes.

I believe there's room for a third: social media stupidity.

Yesterday's high speed chase drove this home again with clock-work regularity, this time thanks to a few posts you can find about how the police "lost control” of the event and the ensuing chase could have been avoided if police up the coast had "arrested him”.

Well, duh.

On a Richter scale of stupidity that comment is the equivalent of Los Angeles' fabled "big one”.

In a remarkable coincidence of life, many things that happen could be avoided.

Now, I have no problem saying police are not perfect.

I have concerns about due process and the presumption of innocence erosions, and decisions which progress us towards a police state which the AFP/media raids do nothing to quell.

But that's a far cry from not only criticising those who are actively risking their lives, but doing so from the comfort of a lounge chair with a grand total of zero facts at hand.

It's easy to tell police "just arrest them” as though it's like buttering bread, or they should've "shot them in the leg” as though hitting a stick-thin object (and not accidentally a bystander) at 50m is child's play.

It's even more amusing when these comments are made by people who themselves couldn't hit water if they fell out of a boat.