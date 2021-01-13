‘Social media great, but important to know correct COVID facts’

Mayor Glen Hartwig says the Gympie community should be commended for its work to keep COVID under control. Picture: Shane Zahner

A message from Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig

COVID-19 continues to impact our day-to-day lives. Even the very first day of the new year saw us all impacted by the case in Brisbane and what that means for each of us, our friends and our family.

While we are incredibly lucky that the impact to our region has been less than we’ve seen in other states, we need to acknowledge the work this community has done by being responsible and looking out for each other. Let’s continue to do the right thing; remember to social distance, and wash your hands or use hand sanitiser.

Importantly, if you have been to or from the Brisbane area, please follow the advice coming out of the Premier’s office to wear a mask when you can’t social distance. When in doubt, wear a mask. If you have any symptoms, get yourself tested.

COVID-19 has changed the way we live and it can be frustrating. However, the result if we don’t keep on top of any outbreak or continue to follow the advice from Queensland Health is that livelihoods are impacted, local businesses shut down, and people can lose employment. As a community, we all pay the price.

Local business, food outlets and retail are doing their best to keep us safe. Please remember to be respectful to those on the front line. Thank you to all those who have continued to support local business when possible.

Our community’s response to the pandemic has been as expected, selfless and focused on others. Life is a little more complicated and we know that things can change quickly, but it’s important that you know the facts and any changing restrictions that may be put in place. Although social media is a great place to keep up-to-date, it’s also important to listen to those who have the correct information regarding the pandemic and how this may impact you.

If you need to know more, please head to the Queensland Health website.

For the time being, it’s business as usual.