29°
News

Social justice on Stacey's radar

Stacey Lowe makes the Power 30 because of strong sense of moral justice and her work to make the night time streets of Gympie's CBD safe for revelers.
Stacey Lowe makes the Power 30 because of strong sense of moral justice and her work to make the night time streets of Gympie's CBD safe for revelers. Renee Albrecht
by Donna Jones

HER no-nonsense stance on bullies, discrimination and alcohol fuelled violence have earned Stacey Lowe her position at number 24 on the Gympie Power 30 list.

Ms Lowe is part owner and manager of popular watering hole, The Royal Hotel.

In February of this year, she hit the headlines for calling out bullies at her establishment that were harassing some of her clients.

She expelled the perpetrators and then went on to post about the incident to warn other potential bullies to drink elsewhere.

After the post went viral, she defended her stance and stated:

"I was brought up to have a strong sense of social justice, and at the end of the day I don't want that here.”

In April of last year the Liquor Industry Accord Group chairwoman helped to introduce a blanket ban system to stem drunken violence in the CBD.

An act, that along with the introduction of CCTV cameras, has been largely successful.

As chairwoman of LIAG she liaises with other publicans and establishment managers and the police to ensure the safety of not only her own clientele, but others wishing to have a fun but safe night out in Gympie.

Topics:  gympie power 30 2017 liag stacey lowe the royal hotel

Gympie Times
Record crowd kicks up dust at Bushman's carnival fun

Record crowd kicks up dust at Bushman's carnival fun

Widgee wakes up to wonderful weekend of action.

Instrumental in Gympie music careers

Dr Geoff Walden has been instrumental in helping the careers of many local country music performers.

Power 30: "Dr Rock” secures number 26 in the countdown

Mary St's main advocate

Tony Goodman is a fierce advocator for shopping locally and a member of the Mary Street Traders group.

Power 30: Tony Goodman want's to bring back the heart of Gympie

Jail after Sydney yacht theft and Cooloola Coast arrest

CRIME SCENE: Police declared a crime scene at Double Island Point when the stolen yacht was located by a search aircraft.

French yacht thief jailed but unlikely to pay recovery costs: court

Local Partners