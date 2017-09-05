Social justice on Stacey's radar

Stacey Lowe makes the Power 30 because of strong sense of moral justice and her work to make the night time streets of Gympie's CBD safe for revelers.

HER no-nonsense stance on bullies, discrimination and alcohol fuelled violence have earned Stacey Lowe her position at number 24 on the Gympie Power 30 list.

Ms Lowe is part owner and manager of popular watering hole, The Royal Hotel.

In February of this year, she hit the headlines for calling out bullies at her establishment that were harassing some of her clients.

She expelled the perpetrators and then went on to post about the incident to warn other potential bullies to drink elsewhere.

After the post went viral, she defended her stance and stated:

"I was brought up to have a strong sense of social justice, and at the end of the day I don't want that here.”

In April of last year the Liquor Industry Accord Group chairwoman helped to introduce a blanket ban system to stem drunken violence in the CBD.

An act, that along with the introduction of CCTV cameras, has been largely successful.

As chairwoman of LIAG she liaises with other publicans and establishment managers and the police to ensure the safety of not only her own clientele, but others wishing to have a fun but safe night out in Gympie.