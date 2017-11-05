Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jen Shaw has created
Jen Shaw has created "Emerge" a social impact catering business dedicated youth space for disadvantaged and at-risk youth. November 2017 Bev Lacey
Business

Social enterprise hopes to buy site of now-closed business

25th Jan 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>>RELATED: Emerging into a better future

EMERGE Toowoomba, a social enterprise organisation for youth, is in pursuit of purchasing the existing Sauce Kitchen in Station St, with plans to create a café, catering and co-workable food hub for hospitality businesses in the Toowoomba region.

The project will provide training and employment to young people experiencing homelessness or disadvantage in our community with all profits supporting the engagement and training of youth doing it tough.

The café, located next door to Emerge's youth drop-in space is the perfect next step to the social enterprise's vision; expanding their current mentorship program "Box off the Streets", while delivering hospitality training programs and a drop-in style youth hub.

Emerge is currently crowdfunding the remaining funds for the project online here after a successful fundraiser by the Red Rose Fund of $30,000 and contributions from Toowoomba businesses such as Liebke Tyres ($3500) Briese Lawyers ($2000) and TJM Toowoomba ($1500).

The organisation has a $50,000 target. 

Emerge founder Jen Shaw said the project was an innovative response to a growing problem for youth in Toowoomba and the region.

"Youth homelessness, youth crime and unemployment is rising, and we need the support of the entire community to provide a more positive solution," she said. 

Emerge has graduated 12 young people since opening 18 months ago and plans to provide up to 30 traineeships in the first 18 months of the new café.

emerge toowoomba business toowoomba list youth
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gympie business among nation's top 50 sales offices

    Gympie business among nation's top 50 sales offices

    News LOCAL real estate sales office agents2go has secured a position in the Real Estate Business Top 50 Sales Offices for 2019.

    • 28th Jan 2019 10:12 AM
    DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    premium_icon DEVASTATED: Gympie reacts to news of hospital closure

    News 'Devastating' and 'crazy' - local residents come to grips with news

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:54 AM
    This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    premium_icon This January could be Gympie's driest in 149 years

    News BoM forecaster: "There is nothing on the horizon that will help us”

    • 28th Jan 2019 9:14 AM
    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    Three Oz Day weekend arrests and an unsolved crime in Gympie

    News Lump of concrete thrown through house under construction