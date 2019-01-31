Socceroos coach breaks silence on exit talk

THE Australian soccer community was able to take a collective breath as Socceroos coach Graham Arnold knocked back speculation he was set to leave his post after just six months.

After Alen Stajcic's sacking left a hole in charge of the Matildas, there were fears Arnold could throw Australia's international sides into complete chaos.

Reports indicated Arnold was interested in taking up the reins at Edinburgh-based top-flight club Hibernian but the 55-year-old rebuffed the suggestion.

Hibernian is the current home of Socceroos Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren and skipper Mark Milligan.

The reports stated Arnold had expressed an interest after the suspension of Hibernian manager Neil Lennon, who has since left the club with the caretaker coaches both admitting they don't want the job.

Both Hibernian and Arnold's FFA bosses have also rubbished the link.

Arnold is overseas on leave after Australia's disappointing quarter-final exit in their Asian Cup title defence.

Graham Arnold remains overseas after Australia's exit from the Asian Cup. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

"I am surprised to learn of the speculation," Arnold said in an FFA statement.

"We have just started a great four-year journey with the Socceroos and the Australian U-23 national team.

"I saw a lot of growth in our team and many individuals at the AFC Asian Cup and while we were disappointed not to go further in the competition I am extremely proud of our players and staff.

"I will be back in Australia soon and my full focus will be on the upcoming AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers in Cambodia in March, and following that our 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and the AFC U-23 Championship to be held in Thailand next January."

"The Hibs link is news to us certainly. Graham has a contract which we expect him to honour," Nikou said.

Arnold and the Socceroos have been widely criticised for their performances at the Asian Cup, where they crashed out of the tournament in the quarter-finals.

Australia failed to score in three of their five matches, reaching the last-eight after winning a penalty shootout with Uzbekistan before losing to the hosts.

After Australia's 1-0 loss to the UAE which ended their campaign, Arnold said he was happy with the performance of his Australian side.

Graham Arnold said Australia should be proud of making the quarterfinals.

"We came here to the Middle East and we've performed very well," he said.

"The young players, the wonderful experience that the younger players have had during this tournament and the amount of changes that we made, it's been a very enjoyable tournament, it's been a great experience for all.

"I'll be honest - I think that we've done very, very well this tournament. With the amount of players that haven't been capped - the whole frontline for the first three games had less than 10 games between all three of them.

"It's been a wonderful experience for myself, for the staff, and the country should be very proud of them."

After losing Daniel Arzani, Aaron Mooy and Martin Boyle before a ball had been kicked, it was an uphill battle for the Socceroos.

Fox Football commentator Simon Hill said the Socceroos missed the mark in the Asian Cup.

"I think you have to say they underperformed, the quarter-finals were not a pass mark, semi-finals were a minimum," he said.

"Particularly as defending champions and with the squad Australia had. Yes, it was hit quite strongly with injuries and that was a contributory factor. It seemed like the campaign was cursed before it started."

Milos Degenek made the key error but goalscoring has again been identified as Australia’s weakness.

He said scoring goals was again the glaring issue out of the Cup.

Former Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Bosnich said Arnold heaped pressure on his side by talking too big a game.

"What he says to his players behind closed doors is his business, no problems whatsoever," Bosnich said.

"But when you come out before the match in the day before press conference saying things like 'We're going to dominate', 'We're going to do this to them' - if I was the opposition manager, I'd be sticking that up on the wall for the players - that gives you extra motivation.

"You don't need to give an edge to the opposition."

Should Arnold look to move on in the near future, Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat revealed his ambition to coach the Socceroos in the future.

After replacing former Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou at the Victory, Muscat has won two A-League championships, a Premiers Plate and an FFA Cup but has his eyes on higher honours.

"I've got great ambitions," Muscat said.

"Just like the players and the younger ones that come here that I tell to reach for the stars and have great ambitions, I certainly have as well."

The final of the Asian Cup will be available live with no ad breaks on Kayo Sports. Fans can sign up from $25 per month to access two concurrent streams, which allow access to game-changing features including SplitView, Key Moments, No Spoilers and Picture in Picture.

Sign up before February 4 and get a full month of Kayo Sports for just $5 in Kayo's 'Feb for a Fiver'.