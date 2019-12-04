NOOSA 2020: Who’s who of council election candidates

Noosa voters lining up to cast their votes in 2016.

IN NOOSA local government elections, incumbency is everything as shrewd local councils watchers have observed more than once.

Unless you shoot yourself in the foot, or dabble with reality TV, or both, the prevailing wisdom is it's harder to get elected out than in to Noosa Council.

That's not to say that Mayor Tony Wellington, who is about to stand again on Saturday March 28, after completing one fairly tidy term in office, will be a shoe-in.

To his credit, he also has stints as a former Sunshine Coast and Noosa councillor behind him and his sole challenger to come forward that we know about at this stage, is Clare Stewart.

She is a former barrister and successful business woman, who is fresh off the Noosa streets.

Cr Wellington is standing on a "record of unwavering commitment to this community" having been in the frontline fight for de-amalgamation.

At the 2016 election Cr Wellington was run right down to the wire by fellow councillor Sandy Bolton, who enjoyed a remarkably high community profile before her one-term in council.

Then, it was a three-horse race with former councillor Ray Kelly coming in a long way back in third. After preferences, Cr Wellington won with 51.42 per cent of the vote and Cr Bolton on 48.58 per cent.

That Ms Bolton has bounced back strongly from that to defeat incumbent LNP MP Glen Elmes at the last state election as most local pundits tipped, reaffirms her strong political currency.

Ms Stewart is an unknown at this stage of the race to the top of Noosa's council table, but has an impressive CV and is a clear female voice.

The fact that Cr Wellington personified the emergency response to Noosa's prolonged fire emergency similar to our Premier during past cyclonic events, has done his chances of re-election no harm.

Most Noosa watchers were expecting Cr Ingrid Jackson, a one-term and self-appointed council "watchdog", who was the force behind achieving live-streamed council meetings, to challenge him for the mayoralty.

But she surprised by deciding to opt out of council at the upcoming election with parting shots about her treatment in office.

This immediately opens up at least one of the six available seats at the council table.

The Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie is believed to be standing again after he came from the clouds in the 2016 election to top the councillor polling.

He finished ahead of incumbents Frank Pardon and Joe Jurisevic, a fresh-faced Jess Glasgow, Ingrid Jackson and former councillor Brian Stockwell.

Historical criminal charges which have been hanging over the head of Cr Pardon, could see a change in his election fortunes, while Cr Glasgow has learned the hard way that not all publicity is good publicity.

And in eary July it was reported Cr Wilkie was facing an allegation of a conflict of interest over the Peregian lifesaving club expressions of interest process that was being handled by the Office of Independent Assessor, which if proven, could result in a referral to the Councillor Counduct Tribunal for determination.

Cr Stockwell is expected to run again and certainly Cr Jurisevic seems to have done no harm to his chances for another term as a seemingly safe pair of hands for Noosa's future.

In 2016 there were 13 councillor candidates.

To date, these are the declared runners:

Sitting mayor Tony Wellington

Businesswoman Clare Stewart

Local businessman Julien Cahn

University educated surfing mum Amelia Lorentson

Newly resigned Noosa News journo Alan Lander

Pomona SES volunteer Nathanael Ford

Businessman Andrew Squires

Health care administrator and community leader Karen Finzel

Former helicopter crewman and businessman David 'Fletch' Fletcher

Expect plenty more.

(To them, let our editorial team know on noosaed@scnews.com.au)