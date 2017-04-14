So, what's going on at the Nestle factory?

THE BIG LIFT: Structures being added to the Nestle factory in Gympie.

THERE'S an air of mystery surrounding the steam towers at Gympie's Nestle factory, can't you smell it?

Probably not - but if you did manage to catch a glimpse of the site over the past few days, chances are you might have seen construction work begin on what appears to be a major new addition.

A 35-metre-high crane could be seen delicately installing massive, pre-constructed pieces of building into place.

As to what the new building will be for is anyone's guess, however.

While Gympie's factory doesn't have the allure of Willy Wonka's, Nestle representatives are being as tight-lipped about it as the famous fictional chocolatier.

"We won't be sharing any details just yet,” a Nestle spokeswoman told The Gympie Times.

"We will be ready to roll later in the year though.”

The Gympie Times has managed to uncover some details about the construction of the new area, however.

In an impressive feat of local engineering and design, the structure was built expressly for ease of installation.

It makes sense, with the site of the new building practically surrounded on all sides.

By constructing the building in easily transportable segments the team has been able to build by layering from the ground up.

Construction with the crane is expected to last until the beginning of next week.

When complete, the structure is expected to be several storeys, in height - adding a distinct new section to the decades-old factory.

The Gympie Times will bring more news in coming days.