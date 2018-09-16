So-called 'golden era' of Gympie council wasn't so golden

Former Gympie mayor Ron Dyne with his council of Wayne Sachs, Ray Gate, Ian Petersen, Mark McDonald, Tony Perrett, Larry Friske, Julie Walker and Mick Curran.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I AM intrigued by the claim made in the Letter to the Editor, The Gympie Times, Saturday, September 8, by Ian Petersen headlined, "Why the closed doors?”

These holier than thou toned comments penned by Mr Petersen can no longer go unchallenged.

This constant sniping and carping criticism is so divisive.

Coming from someone who resisted standing against the present sitting Mayor at the last election, (after serving under three different political banners on previous councils), I consider his comments to be hypocrtical.

These most recent claims negatively compare this present Gympie Regional Council to past councils. He recalls a very different set of circumstances to the ones I remember.

Over the past three years, Mr Petersen and his cohorts opportunistically pounce on any chance to make these undisputed claims public, knowing that it is easier for the majority of us to do nothing.

His most recent claim, that previous "open and accountable” Gympie councils consulted with Gympie voters and discussed matters in open public meetings, is the last straw.

His statement "that previous 'mature' councils had open and transparent meetings” is demonstrably false.

I would refute his assertion that no "secret meetings” were ever held during the golden olden days of our local councils, prior to 2009.

These comments imply that he has only the wellbeing of our community at heart.

Sadly he seems incapable of acknowledging or giving credit to any of the amazing achievements made during this present council's term of service, which is there for all to see.

I also strongly refute Mr Petersen's alleged claim of the existence of "community distrust”, as if it is a fact.

What hard evidence of this does he have?

I am unaware of any public survey being conducted to provide this data, but maybe I missed this.

This "trial by media”, should be seen for what it is - counterproductive.

I am aware that there are many people in our community who are very appreciative of the strong leadership of our present Mayor and councillors and staff and their efforts to get things done.

We should rejoice in the hard won progress Gympie has made over the past 151 years, and work together to create a strong resilient community for our children to enjoy into the future.

That should be our priority, not how many millions of dollar we have sitting in reserve.

Children from birth to 12 years-of-age were previously excluded from the council plan, until one of those much maligned "consultants” rectified the matter a few years ago.

I consider this inclusion has been a major breakthrough for our families and applaud the present Gympie Regional Council's foresight in implementing an inclusive community development program catering for our entire population from the cradle to the grave.

Our children are our future, and we need proactive cross-government commitment to address this neglect.

Having lived and worked in Gympie for the last 32 years, I can assure you that I am aware that secret meetings did occur.

Counter-productive decisions made then (in what could only be considered as a clandestine manner) still reverberate throughout this community today.

That is why his claim in last Saturday's opinion page does not sit well with me.

I am wondering if there are any others who may recall a different scenario to the glowing one Mr Petersen and his cronies try to paint?

Barbara Yule,

Gympie