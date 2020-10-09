SNUBBED: Candidates MIA from Gympie’s live election debate

Next week’s debate between state election candidates Geoff Williams (ALP), Tony Perrett (LNP), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Lauren Granger-Brown (GRN), Roland Maertens (IND), Tim Jerome (IND), Nicholas Fairbairn (IMOP) will be down two people.

Next week’s debate between state election candidates Geoff Williams (ALP), Tony Perrett (LNP), Michael Blaxland (ONP), Lauren Granger-Brown (GRN), Roland Maertens (IND), Tim Jerome (IND), Nicholas Fairbairn (IMOP) will be down two people.

THE left side of politics will be light on at next week’s live state election debate with at least two of Gympie’s seven candidates declining to attend.

Greens candidate Lauren Granger-Brown and Labor’s Geoff Williams will be absent from the Wednesday evening event owing to prior engagements.

Chamber of Commerce president Tony Goodman said the Chamber was exploring whether a three minute video provided by Ms Granger-Brown can be played instead.

Gympie Greens candidate Lauren Granger-Brown will not be at next week’s live election debate, the only face to face Meet the Candidates and election event to be held in Gympie before the election.

But while the Chamber is “happy to accommodate” Ms Granger-Brown and is exploring whether a three-minute video provided by the Greens member can be played, Mr Goodman said it would depend on whether the Cooloola Christian Centre’s facilities allow for it.

“Otherwise, she can send a representative along,” he said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Mr Williams confirmed his absence due to a “family matter” yesterday afternoon with The Gympie Times.

ALP candidate Geoff Williams will also be missing from the night.

An email to Ms Granger-Brown seeking to clarify the reason for her absence was not responded to by deadline.

Mr Goodman said all other candidates – Independents Tim Jerome and Roland Maertens, IMOP’s Nicholas Fairbairn, One Nation’s Michael Blaxland and the LNP’s incumbent Tony Perrett – have confirmed their attendance at the election forum.

The debate will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at Cooloola Christian College.

It will be livestreamed on The Gympie Times website from 6pm.

The doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.