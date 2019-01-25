'Snowflake's chance' LNP powerbroker will escape charge

Graeme Mickelberg speaking with his lawyer, Anna Smmith, at his first appearance in Noosa Court. Mr Mickelberg faces a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death charge relating to a crash on the Noosa-Eumundi Rd in June last year.

A MAGISTRATE said there's a "snowflake's chance in hell” the prosecution will discontinue a dangerous driving causing death case against a Coast MP's father.

Graeme Mickelberg, the father of Buderim MP Brent Mickelberg, is accused of causing a crash which killed 44-year-old Brisbane father Jamie Bird on Eumundi-Noosa Rd in June last year.

Mr Bird was driving to Noosa with his 13-year-old son for a holiday when they were involved in a crash with Graeme Mickelberg's red Toyota Prado. Mr Bird's son was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and his wife and children were in the car in front of him.

Lawyer Anna Smith represented Mr Mickelberg, whose appearance was excused this morning, during a brief mention in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Ms Smith told the court she had written two submissions since Mr Mickelberg's appearance before the Noosa Magistrates Court in November, when she said she needed to cross examine "a couple” of civillian witnesses.

Today, Ms Smith told the court she had since written two submissions but recently "changed her mind again with respect to something”.

She said she now needed to make more enquiries which could potentially see the case "discontinued”.

"It's unlikely to be having a cross at a committal, but certainly submissions need to be made, to the prosecution and then probably to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions),” Ms Smith said.

"There's no point putting it up if the police will eventually discontinue it, so there is that potential depending on the enquiries made, or a downgrading of the charge as well.

"So it's basically going between those two.”

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist responded, "I am just writing 'snowflake' here.”

"That's a great description to write for me,” Ms Smith replied.

"No, that's how much chance in hell (there is) of discontinuing,” Mr Stjernqvist clarified.

Ms Smith said, "I know that, but we may as well take that chance if there is at least some prospect”.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the prosecution also anticipated they would need a "substantial amount of time” to speak with experts.

Mr Stjernqvist adjourned the matter for committal mention on March 1.

Mr Mickelberg's bail was enlarged, and he is not required to appear on the next mention.