Snipper to the stars wows Coast

TOP CUTS: Chris de la Hoyde has opened Jimmy Rods Barbershop in Hastings Street and says the stars are rolling in. John McCutcheon

SUITS star Gabriel Macht is a regular, as is boom dance producer Flume and comedian Jimeoin.

No, not at a Las Vegas nightclub but a Noosa barbershop.

As if Hastings St isn't cool enough, imagine getting a haircut in the company of celebrities.

Noosa barbershop Jimmy Rods only opened in December but has fast become a favourite with the rich and famous.

Coast man Chris de la Hoyde said he wanted the store, nestled amid other small businesses on the upmarket street, to become a destination.

"Gabriel is nothing like he is on the show. He's such a nice family man and really loves to look after small businesses," Mr de la Hoyde said.

"He gets a front-back-and-sides with scissors and a beard trim.

"His wife (Aussie actress Jacinda Barrett) loves the rough-and-ready look, as opposed to the clean-shaven show look."

The 21-year-old shrugged off calling himself a business success but who could deny that, given his young age?

"I was working at Jimmy Rods Brisbane and just knew how good it would be up here," he said.

"Then the opportunity knocked and we jumped at it. We have a great partnership here with the iconic Noosa Longboards.

"I couldn't think of a better spot.

"I love the laid-back lifestyle and how family orientated it is here.

"Tourists and celebrities are great but it is that local rapport that I really want to build.

"I want Jimmy Rods to be a place they can come, relax, get an awesome haircut and have a beer at."

Moving to Noosa to "start fresh" and escape the traffic of Brisbane's south, Mr de la Hoyde and his partner Shelby have relished being back at the beach.

But it wasn't always this easy.

An underachieving student, he realised early that school wasn't for him.

He entered working life early, but his introduction to hairdressing/haircutting came by chance.

"Basically, I got sick of mum's bowl (hair) cuts and started cutting my own," he laughed.

"I moved to Brisbane and got a job at the first barber I applied at, then did my apprenticeship.

"I thought my own haircuts were good at the time but looking back, they really weren't."

He jokingly now expects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop in during a possible honeymoon in Noosa.