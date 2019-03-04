Sneaky Veteran residents warned stop dumping their rubbish

The dumping of rubbish into private wheelie bins on Laurel Rd has residents there furious.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

COUNCIL collection day is Thursday in our area.

Our bins, clearly marked with ownership among more than 30 others on one pad in Laurel Rd, were used for dumping this week.

This is not the first time this has happened.

Perhaps a perception that such a large collection in one place is a public space.

Around a corner, out of sight, it has occurred before from residents in North Deep Creek Rd. After identification from rubbish then, received a warning from appropriate authority.

We are a small self contained road community and take care of our disposal. I object to big black plastic bags of mixed rubbish filling our bins, recycle or otherwise.

And perhaps the dumpers may invest in a simple recipe book.

The majority of dry rubbish was take-away articles from several of Gympie outlets.

Their diet is not recommended for good health.

If identification is made by further dumping, it will be reported.

And their rubbish was all put into general waste, a cost to council.

G. Penrose,

Gympie

Reunited with photos

I WOULD like to say a big thank you to the ladies working at the Salvation Army Thrift Shop.

We have just moved into a new house and after having our goods in storage for nearly two years, I accidentally threw out an empty (I thought) photo album.

Thankfully, these lovely ladies looked through the album and found a pile of really old family photographs dating back to the early 1900s.

They put this message on Facebook quoting surnames from the Miva and Theebine district.

Evidently quite a number of people saw the post and I was notified and able to pick them up.

What a great friendly place to live.

Lyn Bunkum,

Gympie