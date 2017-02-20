Sneak peek of Cooroy to Curra upgrade today

THE Gympie Times will today visit the site of new works at Section C of the Bruce Hwy.

When complete, the section will be a 10.5 kilometre four-lane divided highway between the Traveston Interchange and Woondum and make up part of one of the state's major infrastructure projects.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Bruce Highway - Cooroy to Curra Section C project on track for completion by mid-2018

The Australian Government contributing $307.4 million towards the project

An estimated 684 jobs will be supported over the life of the project

Work is well underway on building a safer road for motorists and freight transport operators driving the Bruce Highway south of Gympie.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the Cooroy to Curra Section C project would link with sections A and B to create a duplicated Bruce Highway from Brisbane to just south of Gympie.

"The Coalition Government's massive investment in the Bruce Highway will improve safety and travel times for heavy vehicles and other drivers, as well as providing savings on infrastructure operating costs,” Mr Chester said.

"The Section C works south of Gympie are being funded by $307.4 million from the Australian Government, and $76.8 million from the State Government - dollars which will drive safety and efficiency for everyone travelling on this stretch of highway.”

Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey said the project will deliver 10.5 kilometres of new, four-lane divided highway on a new alignment between the Traveston Interchange and Woondum.

"Section C of the Bruce Highway - Cooroy to Curra project is one of Queensland's major infrastructure projects,” Mr Bailey said.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien will also visit the site today in time to see the start of works on laying asphalt on the new section.