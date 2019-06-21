SNEAK PEEK: Amazing drone footage of the next river trail

Photos View Photo Gallery

WALKERS, kayakers and picnickers are all one month away from having a new playground as work nears completion on stage two of the River to Rail Trail.

The 2.2km extension of the trail runs from The Sands through the Victoria Bridge Conservation Area and One Mile Sports complex, past the aquatic centre and to the Rattler railway station.

WATCH: Sneak peak at Gympie's $1m rec walk: Gympie's newest recreational walking track is nearing completion.

It is expected to be finished by the end of next month and will extend the trail, which already runs from the Gympie Weir to The Sands, to 4km.

The $1 million upgrade involved the removal of weeds and planting of new species along the path.

Crossing points are being built at White's Gully (a culvert crossing), Deep Creek (pedestrian bridge) and Pengelly's bridge (using the existing footpath).

New canoe and kayak launch points are to be installed for water enthusiasts as well.

"The section of the trail will allow recreational users and tourists better access and linkages from the Mary River area through to the Gympie town centre, as well as to key tourism destinations,” a council spokeswoman said.

Stage two of the River to Rail Trail is fully funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland Program.