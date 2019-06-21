Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
River to rail trail
River to rail trail Troy Jegers
Council News

SNEAK PEEK: Amazing drone footage of the next river trail

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Jun 2019 12:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

WALKERS, kayakers and picnickers are all one month away from having a new playground as work nears completion on stage two of the River to Rail Trail.

The 2.2km extension of the trail runs from The Sands through the Victoria Bridge Conservation Area and One Mile Sports complex, past the aquatic centre and to the Rattler railway station.

It is expected to be finished by the end of next month and will extend the trail, which already runs from the Gympie Weir to The Sands, to 4km.

MORE GYMPIE COUNCIL NEWS

The $1 million upgrade involved the removal of weeds and planting of new species along the path.

Crossing points are being built at White's Gully (a culvert crossing), Deep Creek (pedestrian bridge) and Pengelly's bridge (using the existing footpath).

New canoe and kayak launch points are to be installed for water enthusiasts as well.

"The section of the trail will allow recreational users and tourists better access and linkages from the Mary River area through to the Gympie town centre, as well as to key tourism destinations,” a council spokeswoman said.

Stage two of the River to Rail Trail is fully funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland Program.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New part of Gympie region to be scoured for gold

    premium_icon New part of Gympie region to be scoured for gold

    News Region's gold rush history continues, but with a hi-tech twist.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:03 AM
    PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Gympie star striker's inspiring journey

    premium_icon PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Gympie star striker's inspiring journey

    News He's scored almost half his team's goals this season.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:02 AM
    WARNING: Top Gympie vet's urgent tick season message

    premium_icon WARNING: Top Gympie vet's urgent tick season message

    News 'There's a lot of people out there getting caught out.'

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Last minute buy puts Gympie rider in Curra MX

    premium_icon Last minute buy puts Gympie rider in Curra MX

    News The Gympie local looking to lead the charge at his home track.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 12:01 AM