SNEAK PEEK: #40 on Gympie’s most influential list of 2020

Bruce Devereaux comes in at #40 on the list of Gympie’s Most Influential people of 2020. Photo: Contributed

#40 BRUCE DEVEREAUX

BEING one of Gympie’s newest councillors is part of the reason Bruce Devereaux slips into the last spot on the Power 40, but it is not all of it.

Over the past decade Mr Devereuax has built himself a burgeoning social media empire thanks to his escapades detailed in his “daddy” blog Big Family, Little Income.

The father of seven has gathered a 47,000-strong following on Facebook; no mean feat in an era where digital voices can affect the biggest changes.

Cr Bruce Devereaux’s pre-political career was spent amassing a 47,000-strong following for his family blog.

The BFLI blog has also served as a platform which launched him into radio spots and media spots, and allowed him to step into fundraising efforts for causes ranging from the fight against cancer to drought.

In March Mr Devereaux claimed Gympie’s Division 4 seat with 58 per cent of the vote after preferences.

His communications skills and willingness to engage with the public find him regularly explaining council decisions online, and taking the time to discuss and debate respectfully with members of the public.

This list is a subjective talking point, not a scientific guide. We welcome feedback from the public. It is about the 40 most powerful and/or influential people in the Gympie region. How strong and broad is their influence? A special committee of community leaders from various walks of life have voted on who should be on this list and in what order.

