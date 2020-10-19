Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie’s Power 40: Number 38 – Rosie Fitzgerald
Gympie’s Power 40: Number 38 – Rosie Fitzgerald
News

SNEAK PEEK: #38 on Gympie’s most influential list of 2020

Frances Klein
19th Oct 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

#38 ROSIE FITZGERALD

 

DETERMINED Kilkivan businesswoman Rosie Fitzgerald is pulling no stops in her plan to bring aged care housing to one of the region's largest rural districts.

As president of the newly-formed group Kilkivan & District Community Care Association, Ms Fitzgerald is number 38 on The Gympie Times 2020 list of most powerful people.

Ms Fitzgerald, driven by her own parents aged care needs in the region, is gaining vast and serious backing in her plan to bring an aged care facility to the district.

 

Rosie Fitzgerald has community backing to set up an aged care facility in Kilkivan. Photo courtesy of Landline
Rosie Fitzgerald has community backing to set up an aged care facility in Kilkivan. Photo courtesy of Landline

RELATED: #40 on Gympie's most influential list of 2020

 

In a March meeting in Kilkivan, the Association announced a $10,000 donation from local enterprise Wangella Farm to help "fast-track progress" of the project.

Following, Gympie Regional Council voted unanimously to support the project pending further developments, while Ms Fitzgerald helped thrust the issue into the national debate in a Landline article earlier this year.

 

 

Kilkivan & District Community Care Association president Rosie Fitzgerald speaks at the meeting in March.
Kilkivan & District Community Care Association president Rosie Fitzgerald speaks at the meeting in March.

RELATED: Sneak peek at Gympie's most influential #39

Ms Fitzgerald has since used her connections to enlist the help of QUT post-grad marketing students who will examine the strategic steps required to get the project off the ground.

Ms Fitzgerald is also well-known in the region for her previous work in the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride, which draws more than 1000 riders annually.

Ms Fitzgerald owns the prominent Kilkivan Country Bed and Breakfast built in 1911 by David Lacey Jones, the grandson of the founder of the David Jones department stores, who went on to become the first Shire Clerk of the then Kilkivan Shire Council.

 

This list is a subjective talking point, not a scientific guide. We welcome feedback from the public. It is about the 40 most powerful and/or influential people in the Gympie region. How strong and broad is their influence? A special committee of community leaders from various walks of life have voted on who should be on this list and in what order.

Is there someone you think should be on the list? Email your contenders to shelley.strachan@news.com.au or comment below and tell us why.

aged care gympie power 40 gympie region kilkivan most influential rosie fitzgerald
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 DAY REPORT: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

        Premium Content 100 DAY REPORT: Countdown to Gympie council overhaul

        News New CEO Shane Gray is turning over every rock in the organisation to deliver the promise of transparency

        Jail sentence for dad who risked it all for panadol, smokes

        Premium Content Jail sentence for dad who risked it all for panadol, smokes

        News A quick trip to the Gympie servo in the middle of the night trip brought this...

        VOTE NOW: 18 in running for Gympie’s best estate agent

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: 18 in running for Gympie’s best estate agent

        News There are 18 real estate agents short-listed to take the crown of Gympie’s best...

        Council watchdog clears Mayor of anonymous complaint

        Premium Content Council watchdog clears Mayor of anonymous complaint

        News Mr Hartwig was accused of misleading the public about how the council used its...