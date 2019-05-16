Menu
BAGS OF FUN: Brock Richards was testing the show bags at the Showbag Warehouse stand at the Gympie Show late Wednesday.
SNEAK PEAK: 9 show bags not to miss at the Gympie Show

Frances Klein
16th May 2019 12:01 AM
NO VISIT to the Gympie Show is complete without a stop by the showbag stand.

Nobody knows this better than Gordon Richards, who has been delighting small customers in the industry for more than 40 years.

His Showbag Warehouse stand was set up yesterday ready for the three-day rush with more than 50 bags to choose from.

This year Gympie show-goers will be the first in Queensland to get their hands on new show bag Hollywood Horror - the $25 bag of gore that includes Freddy Krueger gloves, a creepy Jason Voorhees hockey mask, cape and machete.

At the other end of the spectrum the new Unicorn Slimey Fun bag is sure to be a hit with those tactile kids that can't get enough slime in their lives, he said.

The Emma Wiggles bag will keep the biggest Wiggles fans entertained (although may be in limited supply), while the Frozen bag will keep Disney princess fans happy and hip youngsters will be lining up for the Jo Jo Siwa bag.

And of course dress up Spiderman bag and Batman bag are consistent sellers at $25 each, Mr Richards said.

For the sweet tooths there are the Mars candy bags, the six in one candy bag ($10) and the never-die classic Bertie Beetle at just $4.

Whatever the bag, Mr Richards says he never tires of the job.

"The smile on the kids faces makes all the hard work and long hours we put in worth it.”

1. Hollywood Horror ($25)

The
The "Jason Mask" that will be in toy version in the Hollywood Horror show bag Contributed
  • Freddy Krueger gloves
  • Jason Voorhees hockey mask
  • Cape
  • Machete
  • Plus more

2. Unicorn Slimey Fun

Unicorn Slimey Fun show bag
Unicorn Slimey Fun show bag Contributed
  • 2 x slime pops
  • Crystal clay
  • Unicorn in a bottle
  • 4 x glitter tubes
  • 2 x light up balls
  • Slime DIY powder
  • 18 x google eyes
  • Stickers
  • 2 x slime jars
  • Unicorn bushy ball

(Valued at $23.90)

3. The Wiggles Emma ($28)

The Wiggles Emma show bag
The Wiggles Emma show bag Contributed
  • Bow handbag
  • Skirts
  • Slippers
  • Hair extensions
  • A5 notebook
  • Pencil set
  • Bunting set

(Valued at $44.65)

4. Frozen ($30)

Frozen show bag
Frozen show bag Contributed
  • Cape
  • Wand
  • Snowball key ring
  • Earmuffs
  • Hair brush
  • Hair bows
  • Purse

5. Jo Jo Siwa bag

Jo Jo Siwa show bag
Jo Jo Siwa show bag Contributed

Contents to be announced

6. Spider-Man bag ($25)

Spider-man show bag
Spider-man show bag Contributed
  • Role play vest
  • Mask
  • Gloves
  • Web flyer
  • Web spinner
  • Sticky web

(Valued at $33.70)

7. Batman bag ($25)

Batman show bag
Batman show bag Contributed
  • Vest
  • Mask
  • Wrist cuffs
  • Walkie-talkie
  • Projected torch
  • Foam dart gun

(Value $27.70)

8. Minnie Mouse ($28)

Minnie Mouse show bag
Minnie Mouse show bag Contributed
  • Backpack
  • Bow headband
  • Lip balm
  • Nail polish set
  • Satin role play set
  • Plush slippers

(Valued at $55.24)

9. Bertie Beetle ($4)

The Bertie Beetle show bag
The Bertie Beetle show bag Contributed
  • Bertie Beetle confectionery
gympie show 2019 show bags side show alley
Gympie Times

