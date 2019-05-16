SNEAK PEAK: 9 show bags not to miss at the Gympie Show

BAGS OF FUN: Brock Richards was testing the show bags at the Showbag Warehouse stand at the Gympie Show late Wednesday.

NO VISIT to the Gympie Show is complete without a stop by the showbag stand.

Nobody knows this better than Gordon Richards, who has been delighting small customers in the industry for more than 40 years.

His Showbag Warehouse stand was set up yesterday ready for the three-day rush with more than 50 bags to choose from.

This year Gympie show-goers will be the first in Queensland to get their hands on new show bag Hollywood Horror - the $25 bag of gore that includes Freddy Krueger gloves, a creepy Jason Voorhees hockey mask, cape and machete.

At the other end of the spectrum the new Unicorn Slimey Fun bag is sure to be a hit with those tactile kids that can't get enough slime in their lives, he said.

The Emma Wiggles bag will keep the biggest Wiggles fans entertained (although may be in limited supply), while the Frozen bag will keep Disney princess fans happy and hip youngsters will be lining up for the Jo Jo Siwa bag.

And of course dress up Spiderman bag and Batman bag are consistent sellers at $25 each, Mr Richards said.

For the sweet tooths there are the Mars candy bags, the six in one candy bag ($10) and the never-die classic Bertie Beetle at just $4.

Whatever the bag, Mr Richards says he never tires of the job.

"The smile on the kids faces makes all the hard work and long hours we put in worth it.”

