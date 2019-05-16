SNEAK PEAK: 9 show bags not to miss at the Gympie Show
NO VISIT to the Gympie Show is complete without a stop by the showbag stand.
Nobody knows this better than Gordon Richards, who has been delighting small customers in the industry for more than 40 years.
His Showbag Warehouse stand was set up yesterday ready for the three-day rush with more than 50 bags to choose from.
This year Gympie show-goers will be the first in Queensland to get their hands on new show bag Hollywood Horror - the $25 bag of gore that includes Freddy Krueger gloves, a creepy Jason Voorhees hockey mask, cape and machete.
At the other end of the spectrum the new Unicorn Slimey Fun bag is sure to be a hit with those tactile kids that can't get enough slime in their lives, he said.
The Emma Wiggles bag will keep the biggest Wiggles fans entertained (although may be in limited supply), while the Frozen bag will keep Disney princess fans happy and hip youngsters will be lining up for the Jo Jo Siwa bag.
And of course dress up Spiderman bag and Batman bag are consistent sellers at $25 each, Mr Richards said.
For the sweet tooths there are the Mars candy bags, the six in one candy bag ($10) and the never-die classic Bertie Beetle at just $4.
Whatever the bag, Mr Richards says he never tires of the job.
"The smile on the kids faces makes all the hard work and long hours we put in worth it.”
1. Hollywood Horror ($25)
- Freddy Krueger gloves
- Jason Voorhees hockey mask
- Cape
- Machete
- Plus more
2. Unicorn Slimey Fun
- 2 x slime pops
- Crystal clay
- Unicorn in a bottle
- 4 x glitter tubes
- 2 x light up balls
- Slime DIY powder
- 18 x google eyes
- Stickers
- 2 x slime jars
- Unicorn bushy ball
(Valued at $23.90)
3. The Wiggles Emma ($28)
- Bow handbag
- Skirts
- Slippers
- Hair extensions
- A5 notebook
- Pencil set
- Bunting set
(Valued at $44.65)
4. Frozen ($30)
- Cape
- Wand
- Snowball key ring
- Earmuffs
- Hair brush
- Hair bows
- Purse
5. Jo Jo Siwa bag
Contents to be announced
6. Spider-Man bag ($25)
- Role play vest
- Mask
- Gloves
- Web flyer
- Web spinner
- Sticky web
(Valued at $33.70)
7. Batman bag ($25)
- Vest
- Mask
- Wrist cuffs
- Walkie-talkie
- Projected torch
- Foam dart gun
(Value $27.70)
8. Minnie Mouse ($28)
- Backpack
- Bow headband
- Lip balm
- Nail polish set
- Satin role play set
- Plush slippers
(Valued at $55.24)
9. Bertie Beetle ($4)
- Bertie Beetle confectionery