Snapper the main catch at North Reef

GOTCHA - Susan Currey boated this quality snapper while on a Cougar One charter to North Reef.

WITH the hot winds blowing plenty of anglers have been keen to get out even if it is just to get relief from the heat.

Offshore

ANGLERS have been having a fine old time chasing big blue marlin along the shelf line off Fraser Island.

GOTCHA - Dave McGregor won the $100 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with this quality greenback tailor which he caught on a ganged pilchard at Sunshine Beach.

Some boats have been claiming multiple strikes in a day showing the class of this area for these majestic fish.

Smaller craft tended to stay inside Fraser Island and in the Sandy Straights chasing some nice mackerel and tuna.

Trolling a nice spread of lures has been very effective and with a different colour and depth mix you should see some nice fish.

Following reef edges and drop offs will be your best bet.

Tuna have been rounding up the baits schools and feeding on frogmouth pilchards and smaller rain baits, throwing smaller slugs like the Halco twisty and the Shimano Raiders has been very effective.

GOTCHA - Connor from Mildura caught this absolute thumper yellowtail kingfish while on a Trekka 2 charter to Sunshine Reef.

Heading south, North Reef out of Noosa has been fishing well with snapper, Maori cod, cobia, sweetlips and jew all on the chew.

If you are fishing for snapper then the best approach is using a burley trail.

Use a light weight sinkers and a set of 3/0 Tru-Turn Gang’s to float the pillies down the burley trail.

The Chasebaits 150mm Ultimate Squid has been another option when fishing this area, rigged on the Squid Rig put out by Chasebait, these are set up with a flasher, custom jig head and 4/0 assist hooks.

GOTCHA - Jo-Anne Hart with a quality pearl perch and Harley Dintinosante with a nice grass sweetlip from a recent Wild Thing 2 charter to North Reef.

The areas around Tin Can and the inside of Inskip have been fishing well for some nice whiting, most fish have been taken on freshly pumped yabbies and live beach worms.

Mangrove jack numbers are also improving with some great fish taken in Kauri Creek, live baits have been the main stays with a lot of anglers also having great success with soft plastics and hard body lures.

Mangrove jack’s hit like a freight train so make sure that the drag is up fairly tight so you can get them away from their snaggy homes.

Some great lures to try are Atomic Shiner 75mm, Jackall Transams 95mm and the Nomad 95mm Madscad. River2sea Flick Prawn and Zerek Live Shrimp are also perfect when the prawns are running.

Beaches

TEEWAH has been the place to be with some great whiting coming in, fishing the incoming tide seems to be the best bite.

Up on Fraser the tailor are still around, maybe the numbers have dropped but the fish that are being caught are of a good size with fish up to 4kg reported around Indian Head.

Quality pilchard and mullet baits are your best bet using a set of 4/0 ganged hooks.

Mackerel have also been taken as they come in to feed on smaller fish. Long lining is the way to go. Cast the sinker and then clip on a live mullet or small tailor onto a specially designed rig that slides down the line to a stopper above the sinker, this gets live bait out to the back of the breaker were the mackerel love to cruise.

Up-to-date reports at fishingnoosa.com.au.