Snapper, moses perch biting offshore

BEAUTY: Raylene van Dooren caught this mangrove jack - her personal best - in the shallows of the lower Noosa estuary. It went for a live silver biddy.

BEAUTY: Raylene van Dooren caught this mangrove jack - her personal best - in the shallows of the lower Noosa estuary. It went for a live silver biddy.

Offshore

WITH some fishable days last week, plenty of anglers headed out to try their luck.

Double Island Point again featured this week with some great reports of jew fish on the chew. A couple of quality snapper were also in the mix along with tusk fish, Moses perch and pearl perch.

The biggest complaint was you needed plenty of weight as the run was right up there.

Quality gold band snapper from a recent Trekka 2 charter to Double Island Point.

Most anglers used 12-ounce sinkers on the good old paternoster rig loaded with quality squid and pilchards.

Those who choose to run a floater rig need a fair bit of weight on the nose to get the baits to sink through the water column.

The pelagics are really starting to show up now with plenty of tuna and mackerel in the bay.

Jed Hamblin won the $100 Davo's/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with the 45cm bass he caught and released at Lake MacDonald.

Look for that bird activity and you will find the fish. Most anglers are casting slugs like the Halco Twisty in the 20 to 40 gram size.

Casting to the edges of the bait schools and not into the middle of the school will see you get more casts in and not spook the school as quickly.

Tin Can Bay has been a hive of activity with plenty of holiday makers enjoying the area.

With the early morning run-in tides, plenty of whiting have been taken on the banks. A great way to target them is to walk and cast. Fishing small poppers and surface walkers has been very popular with the lure anglers. If bait is your thing, nothing beats yabbies and soldier crabs.

Mulloway or jewfish, boated on a Wild Thing 2 charter to Double Island Point.

Kauri Creek has again featured this week with plenty of jacks taken. Fishing the rock bars seems to be where most of the action has been with live bait the best producer.

Trevally numbers have been good with some nice GTs taken on the big incoming tide.

Beach

ON THE beach, tailor are still being taken between Teewah and Double Island with most fish taken at night.

There is plenty of traffic on the North Shore so keep an eye on the kids as they move up and down on the beach.

Whiting numbers have been good - along with dart, the bigger models seem to be on the high tide.

Inskip has been manic with plenty of campers taking advantage of the conditions.

Trevally numbers have been good as the fish feed on the bait schools moving through the channel. Fast moving slugs and plastics have claimed some nice fish.

In the fresh water, the Mary River is still flowing pretty dirty so reports of bass and cod have been pretty quiet.

Borumba, on the other hand, has been going off with plenty of nice bass and saratoga taken. The dam is at 100 per cent and was overflowing. The bays near the wall have been very productive, and small sub-surface lures have been ideal on the toga along with surface lures first thing in the morning.

Frog profile plastics rigged weedless have also been claiming some nice fish. Bass numbers are also very good with plenty of fish around the timber.

Visit www.fishingnoosa.com.au for up to date bar and fishing reports.

Don't forget to drop into Davo's Tackle World, Davo's Boating and Outdoor in Noosa and Davo's Northshore Bait & Tackle at Marcoola for all the right equipment, bait and advice to get you catching.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook and remember tight lines and bent spines.