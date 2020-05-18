Menu
Fraser Island resident Rob Muller heads home to Orchid Beach after picking up supplies in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Environment

Snakes alive, fish biting, dingoes skinnier amid island iso

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th May 2020 8:00 AM
LOCKDOWN life on Fraser Island is reminiscent of the old days. 

This is according to Orchid Beach resident and former local councillor Rob Muller who was one of the first people returning to Fraser Island on Saturday morning's barge.

Mr Muller had made a quick trip to the mainland after spending the eight weeks of isolation at his residence on Fraser Island.

"It has been amazing on the island during isolation," he said

"It felt like it did 50 years ago," he said.

Mr Muller believed the island had regenerated, with the tracks in good condition, beaches uncluttered and fishing improving.

"Some of the native wildlife are feeling the effects however," he said.

Goannas and snakes are becoming more active and visible including around camping areas while others are finding it a bit tough with fewer scraps available with no tourists.

That included the island's iconic dingoes. While it is illegal to feed the dingoes, Mr Muller said they still commonly dug up or found scraps which had been discarded by campers and fishers. 

In a sign that not all has returned to normal, Mr Muller, along with all others boarding the barge, had to have their temperatures checked before being allowed on.

"I know the island will return to how it was before the pandemic but it has been good to see it have a break," he said.

coronavirus editors picks fraser island isolation quarantine
Fraser Coast Chronicle

