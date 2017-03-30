Snakes on the move around Gympie

LOVE THE WATER: Snakes are not scared of water and can swim.

EXPERT snake catcher Bill Pledger is urging Gympie locals to remain vigilant around their homes on the back of a non-venomous snake bite in Pie Creek yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Pledger said he was not surprised by the incident and warned snakes are well equipped to deal with wet weather and are proficient swimmers.

"Like all animals, snakes can sense when weather events like this are coming so they start looking for higher ground,” Mr Pledger said.

"What we have noticed over the years is that my work does get busier when we lead up to a weather event.

The Cooran based catcher said snakes should not be underestimated in the wet and were quite comfortable in the water.

"Snakes can swim so you could be walking through water and have a snake float past you,” he said.

"Torrential rain and major storms drive animals to higher ground.

"It does not surprise me that someone has come across a snake.”