Snakes alive at Gympie Show

A MUST see at this year's Gympie Show is the venomous snake show from Reptile Kingdom Australia.

It will take your breath away.

In completely safe settings, get close to some of the world's most venomous snakes and learn vital awareness, which is so important now snake numbers are increasing.

Expect an outstanding performance full of humour but at the same time informative.

Plus, there are baby saltwater crocodiles, friendly pythons and adorable lizards you can hold and have a photo taken with.

Reptile Kingdom Australia travels the country to bring the zoo to you.

Their home base is the largest reptile park in Queensland with over 60 species to admire in their natural settings. View the top 12 most venomous snakes, Australia's largest, plus loads more.

The reptile park is located on the corner of Manchester and Gooding Dr in Carrara on the Gold Coast. For more info go to reptilekingdomaustralia.com or like them on Facebook.