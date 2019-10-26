Menu
UNWELCOME GUEST: A Sunshine Coast woman got the fright of her life when she found a snake in her bed.
SNAKE SURPRISE: Woman finds seven-foot python in her bed

Jim Alouat
JIM ALOUAT
26th Oct 2019 5:26 PM
A SUNSHINE Coast woman got the fright of her life when she walked into her bedroom to discover a seven-foot carpet snake in her bed.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 owner Stuart McKenzie shared the nightmare inducing photo of the slithery intruder on social media.

"This would have to be the thing of nightmares for a lot of people and unfortunately for a Nambour lady this afternoon it was reality," Mr McKenzie wrote.

"She came home and walked into her bedroom and was surprised by a 7 foot Carpet Python cruising over her bed.

"Lets just say there was a lot of yelling and screaming.

"We worked out the only way it could have entered the house was through a rip in the fly screen on the front door."

Mr McKenzie certainly saw the humorous side of it ending his post with: "Tag a friend who would move house/leave the country if this happened to them."

Mr Mckenzie's colleague Donald Guerin told the Daily the warmer weather was enticing the snakes to be more bold.

"Just the other night we found a carpet python under a bed in Buderim," he said.

"I think the python had been there for a little while because there was faeces there too.

"The woman was wondering what the smell was."

Mr Guerin said unlike many other snakes, carpet python were likely to stick around if they found a reliable food source.

"Carpet pythons are our most common snake we find and relocate across the Coast," he said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

