Snake catcher’s warning as ‘hectic’ season kicks off

Sunshine Coast snake catcher Stuart McKenzie with a coastal carpet python ready for release back into the wild at Buderim. Photo: Lachie Millard

Spring has certainly sprung and Sunshine Coast residents have already been out and about enjoying the warmer weather.

But with more snakes on the move for the start of breeding season, snake catchers are urging locals to put safety first and be aware of what could be hiding in their backyards.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 said calls to relocate snakes were "ramping up" after a mostly quiet winter season.

"This last week has been pretty crazy, we had a day yesterday of over 10 jobs in a day," he said.

"It's really starting to ramp up and I expect that to get even busier during September."

Mr McKenzie said while residents were more likely to come across a large carpet python, dangerous breeds like eastern browns would also be on the move during breeding season.

"I'm sure it's only days away where we start getting some big brown snakes on the move," he said.

He urged people to be vigilant and remove potential hiding spaces around their homes by cleaning out their backyards.

"Snakes are going to be out there looking for other snakes, males will be fighting, everything's going on so it's about to get quite hectic," he said.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie recently captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Mr McKenzie urged residents to call a professional immediately if they came across a snake that needed to be relocated.

"It is highly illegal to kill snakes and there's massive fines that come with it," he said.

"If you see a snake in your yard then keep your distance, that's the main thing.

"If you want it relocate then give your snake catcher a call.

"If you're happy for it to stay there, keep all your pets, kids and anybody else away from it and just let it move on, let it do its own thing."

He said it was important to remember not all snakes were dangerous and some could safely be left alone.

"People see a snake and the old farmer's way is just chop it's head off or go (and) shoot it with a gun," he said.

"People have got to understand that these snakes are good to have around.

"If there was a carpet python in your hay shed, it's doing it's job and keeping out the rats."

He said anyone who came across a dangerous snake, like an eastern brown, the best thing to do was stay still.