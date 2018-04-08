Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than 30 reported bites in Gympie, Sunshine Coast region over past three months.
More than 30 reported bites in Gympie, Sunshine Coast region over past three months. Rachel Vercoe
Health

Snake bites still a concern with unusually warm weather

scott kovacevic
by
8th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

UNUSUALLY warm weather may have contributed to 33 reported snake bites over the past three months in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions.

Gympie ambulance officer-in-charge Wayne Sachs said he was not aware of whether there was an increase in reports on previous years, but it "wouldn't surprise” if snakes were still around.

January had 14 reported bites, February had nine and March 10.

"It's uncharacteristically warm for autumn,” he said.

A red bellied snake.
A red bellied snake. Rachel Vercoe

And with the slithering fiends still around, Mr Sachs said people who lived in rural areas should always carry a mobile phone so they can seek help if anything happens.

People who were bitten should remain calm and call for help, he said.

If bitten on a limb they should should not wash the wound out, but instead place a clean dressing on it.

The limb should then be bandaged entirely, first by wrapping up towards body and then back to the outer extremity.

ambulance first aid gympie health snake bite snakes
Gympie Times
Devils juniors eye NRL future

Devils juniors eye NRL future

News "I will be one of the younger ones this year.'

  • 8th Apr 2018 9:00 AM
Local gym joins community homelessness cause

Local gym joins community homelessness cause

News Proceeds from Thursday's fundraiser went to Community Action.

Stuck for weekend ideas? We have you covered

Stuck for weekend ideas? We have you covered

News Four things to do in Gympie today

Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

Hero dad's legacy lives on in five strangers

News How a young father saved the lives of five others

Local Partners