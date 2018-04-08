Snake bites still a concern with unusually warm weather

More than 30 reported bites in Gympie, Sunshine Coast region over past three months.

UNUSUALLY warm weather may have contributed to 33 reported snake bites over the past three months in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions.

Gympie ambulance officer-in-charge Wayne Sachs said he was not aware of whether there was an increase in reports on previous years, but it "wouldn't surprise” if snakes were still around.

January had 14 reported bites, February had nine and March 10.

"It's uncharacteristically warm for autumn,” he said.

And with the slithering fiends still around, Mr Sachs said people who lived in rural areas should always carry a mobile phone so they can seek help if anything happens.

People who were bitten should remain calm and call for help, he said.

If bitten on a limb they should should not wash the wound out, but instead place a clean dressing on it.

The limb should then be bandaged entirely, first by wrapping up towards body and then back to the outer extremity.