Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.
Health

Snake bites man on finger in midnight attack

by Kara Sonter
4th Feb 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after a midnight snake bite in a Redlands residential estate.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said a man, in his 50s, was taken to Redland Hospital after being bitten on the finger.

Paramedics were called about 12.50am to a home on Veitch Close, at the centre of a residential estate.

The circumstances behind how the man came to be bitten have not yet been revealed.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the man has since been released from hospital.

The incident follows reports of another snake bite in the suburb in October as well as several other incidents across the Redlands in recent months.

A woman was flown from Russell Island after being bitten by a snake in December, and a man in his 40s was bitten on the island in July.

A four-year-old boy was also bitten at Alexandra Hills in November.

queensland ambulance snake bite wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40 of Gympie’s most adorable cats

        premium_icon 40 of Gympie’s most adorable cats

        News Cat-lovers show-off their purrr-fect pets in our hunt to find Gympie’s most adorable cat.

        • 4th Feb 2020 2:01 PM
        Council rejects claims of neglect as ‘misinformation’

        premium_icon Council rejects claims of neglect as ‘misinformation’

        News ‘Misinformation’ over council treatment of Goomeri, Kilkivan disappointing, says...

        O’Brien goes to ground after failed leadership spill

        premium_icon O’Brien goes to ground after failed leadership spill

        News Llew O’Brien calls for the leadership spill.

        Time to name and shame Gympie’s congested roads

        Time to name and shame Gympie’s congested roads

        News You can name and shame frustrating road as part of a state survey.