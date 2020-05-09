Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Health

Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News Our special offer allowing you full digital access to the best local news for just $1 for the first 28 days only has a few more days left to run.

        Treacherous flood-prone road gets $250k makeover

        premium_icon Treacherous flood-prone road gets $250k makeover

        News Gympie Regional Council start $250k project to fix this dangerous road.

        Departing CEO says no regrets, no staff purge

        premium_icon Departing CEO says no regrets, no staff purge

        News But when he did agree ‘hindsight is a wonderful thing’

        Gympie student’s incredible donation

        premium_icon Gympie student’s incredible donation

        News The touching reason why this 10-year-old spent his isolation washing cars, mowing...