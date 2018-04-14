Snake bites and car crashes: a busy night in Gympie

IT WAS a busy night for Gympie paramedics with crews attending a two vehicle traffic crash on Cox Rd and rushing to the Palms after reports of a snake bite.

According to a QAS media statement, two patients were transported to Gympie Hospital in stable conditions after a two-vehicle crash at Mary Valley Road and Cox Road at 6.35pm.

While at At 6.33pm, paramedics responded to reports of snake bite incident at a location in The Palms. A patient was subsequently transported stable to Gympie Hospital.

It is not known what type of snake was responsible for the bite.