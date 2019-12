A Quilpie woman was bitten by a unknown type of snake at a home overnight.

A Quilpie woman was bitten by a unknown type of snake at a home overnight.

A WOMAN in her 40s was taken to Quilpie hospital overnight, after being bitten by a snake at a private residents.

Paramedics were called to treat her about 9.30pm, and she was in a stable condition on arrival at Quilpie Hospital.

The type of snake involved is unknown, but paramedics did locate obvious puncture wounds on the victim's ankle.