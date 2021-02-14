Snake bite near Gympie sends one to hospital

READY TO STRIKE: A big brown snake rears before being captured and relocated on the Gold Coast. Picture: Reptile Relocation and Awareness.

READY TO STRIKE: A big brown snake rears before being captured and relocated on the Gold Coast. Picture: Reptile Relocation and Awareness.

One person was bitten on the leg by snake at 11:51pm last night in Kandanga.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The patient was located off Bowling Club Road and taken to Gympie Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were in a stable condition.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover

WINNER REVEALED: Gympie's best PT 'humbled' by support

Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?