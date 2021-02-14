Menu
READY TO STRIKE: A big brown snake rears before being captured and relocated on the Gold Coast. Picture: Reptile Relocation and Awareness.
Snake bite near Gympie sends one to hospital

Kristen Camp
14th Feb 2021 9:51 AM
One person was bitten on the leg by snake at 11:51pm last night in Kandanga.

The patient was located off Bowling Club Road and taken to Gympie Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were in a stable condition.

 

