Snake bite near Gympie sends one to hospital
One person was bitten on the leg by snake at 11:51pm last night in Kandanga.
The patient was located off Bowling Club Road and taken to Gympie Hospital.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were in a stable condition.
