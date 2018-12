SNAKE BITE: A man is at the Gympie Hospital after a snake bite earlier this afternoon.

SNAKE BITE: A man is at the Gympie Hospital after a snake bite earlier this afternoon. Matthew Deans

A MAN has been transported to the Gympie Hospital after a suspected snake bite this afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 4:30pm with paramedics on the scene of Lawrence and Mary Street.

The man is in a stable condition at the Gympie Hospital.

It's not yet known what type of snake it was.

More information to come.