Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month
ONE person has been taken to hospital today following a suspected snake bite at a private address at Federal making it the fifth reported bite in the region this month.
A Queensland Ambulance Service report said the person was stable at the time of transport at 11.40am.
The incident comes after an increasing number of run-ins with snakes have been reported in the Gympie region in the past few weeks.
Veteran resident Rachel Chubb spotted a big brown snake lurking in her front yard last week, later sharing a snap to Facebook and advising people to “keep an eye out”.
A week ago, one person was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a reported snake bite at a private address at Cedar Pocket.
A Goomeri woman also fell victim to a snake earlier in the month, but managed to call her friend “as cool as a cucumber” after she was bitten by a black snake.
She was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.
On October 3, two people were hospitalised in 24 hours in the Gympie region from two separate snake bites.
A Widgee resident and a woman in her 60s in Gympie were both taken in a stable condition.
Last month two Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a red-bellied black snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk late last month.
