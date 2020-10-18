Snake bite lands 5th victim in hospital this month

Snakes are about with a 5th person hospitalised in a month in the Gympie region from a snake bite. This brown snake was spotted lurking in a front yard at Veteran last week.

Snakes are about with a 5th person hospitalised in a month in the Gympie region from a snake bite. This brown snake was spotted lurking in a front yard at Veteran last week.

ONE person has been taken to hospital today following a suspected snake bite at a private address at Federal making it the fifth reported bite in the region this month.

A Queensland Ambulance Service report said the person was stable at the time of transport at 11.40am.

The incident comes after an increasing number of run-ins with snakes have been reported in the Gympie region in the past few weeks.

Rachel Chubb spotted this brown snake lurking in her front yard at Veteran.

Veteran resident Rachel Chubb spotted a big brown snake lurking in her front yard last week, later sharing a snap to Facebook and advising people to “keep an eye out”.

A week ago, one person was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition following a reported snake bite at a private address at Cedar Pocket.

A Goomeri woman also fell victim to a snake earlier in the month, but managed to call her friend “as cool as a cucumber” after she was bitten by a black snake.

She was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition.

SNAKES ALIVE: Cherie Randell spotted this red belly black snake making its way toward Mary St on Calton Hill last month.

On October 3, two people were hospitalised in 24 hours in the Gympie region from two separate snake bites.

A Widgee resident and a woman in her 60s in Gympie were both taken in a stable condition.

Last month two Gympie residents were shocked to stumble across a red-bellied black snake making its way towards Mary St on their evening walk late last month.

READ MORE ON SNAKES IN THE REGION HERE: