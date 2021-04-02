Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gympie resident was taken to hospital this afternoon after being bitten by a snake at a private address.
A Gympie resident was taken to hospital this afternoon after being bitten by a snake at a private address.
News

Snake bite in Gympie home leaves victim in hospital

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Apr 2021 5:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services across the Gympie region have been kept very busy this Good Friday, this time because of a snake bite in a Gold City home this afternoon.

READ MORE

Paramedics were called to the scene of a private address in Gympie after an occupant there was reportedly bitten at about 2.55pm.

The patient was assessed for unknown injuries and taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The latest incident follows at least four on the region’s roads to kick off the Easter weekend, with two crashes on the Bruce Highway northbound causing traffic chaos.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

A two vehicle crash near Tiaro blocked one lane of the highway at about 10am, while traffic going in the same direction was delayed by a minor incident near Bauple in the early afternoon.

Emergency services were then dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Woolooga at about 2pm, but thankfully no one was hurt.

About an hour later paramedics were called to yet another crash, this time on Mary Valley Rd at Brooloo. Two patients were assessed at the scene but neither required transport to hospital.

emergency services gympie news gympie region snake bites
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

        Premium Content Gympie Muster unveils ‘very special’ anniversary ambassador

        News The Mighty Crow Bar will play an important part in the 12-time Country Music Awards...

        Gympie Police warn drivers ahead of Easter road safety blitz

        Premium Content Gympie Police warn drivers ahead of Easter road safety blitz

        News ‘The decisions you make on the road and beach this Easter period can affect your...