Snake bite in Gympie home leaves victim in hospital

A Gympie resident was taken to hospital this afternoon after being bitten by a snake at a private address.

Emergency services across the Gympie region have been kept very busy this Good Friday, this time because of a snake bite in a Gold City home this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a private address in Gympie after an occupant there was reportedly bitten at about 2.55pm.

The patient was assessed for unknown injuries and taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The latest incident follows at least four on the region’s roads to kick off the Easter weekend, with two crashes on the Bruce Highway northbound causing traffic chaos.

A two vehicle crash near Tiaro blocked one lane of the highway at about 10am, while traffic going in the same direction was delayed by a minor incident near Bauple in the early afternoon.

Emergency services were then dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle crash at Woolooga at about 2pm, but thankfully no one was hurt.

About an hour later paramedics were called to yet another crash, this time on Mary Valley Rd at Brooloo. Two patients were assessed at the scene but neither required transport to hospital.