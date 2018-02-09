Menu
Snake battles giant goanna on Fraser Island

Frances Klein
by

FRASER Island resident Steven Sykus had front row seats to a rare fight when he stumbled upon a snake wrestling a goanna on Fraser Island this week.

The property manager, who moved to the island last year, was driving back from Happy Valley to Kingfisher Bay when he saw the entangled pair 100m from the beach.

"I was worried I was going to drive over them," he said.

When he stopped he saw the two metre python struggling with a goanna almost the same length of it.

"The python was dislocating his jaw and swallowing the head," Mr Sykus said.

 

"It looked too small to swallow a goanna."

Tracks showed they had wrestled down the bank before dropping onto the popular track, that is highly trafficated in peak season.

Worried the predators were going to be collected by an unaware four wheel drive, Mr Sykus boldly grabbed goanna by the tail and dragged it with the snake attached off the track.

When he did he realised the goanna was already not moving.

The Polish national said snakes and goannas are prolific on the island - but not usually attached to each other.

Mr Sykus, who has been in Australia for 18 years, is an avid wildlife follower, snapping thousands of photos of the Fraser's fauna that he displays on his Facebook page Fifty Shades of Fraser Island.

"It's beautiful - I always take photos of everything," he said.

 

Topics:  battle fraser island goanna snake wildlife

