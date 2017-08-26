Smoother than whiskey: Judah Kelly at the Muster

WHAT an entrance.

The past few months have been a whirlwind for young guitarist and singer Judah Kelly.

Fresh from his win on The Voice, its been a non-stop onslaught of touring and recording.

Gympie Muster 2017 Juda Kelly. Renee Albrecht

But audience members at the Gympie Muster Main Stage wouldn't have known that as Judah and his band ripped into a cover of Prince's Purple Rain - cloaked, naturally, in purple stage lights.

"I've played the Muster before, but as a session player and a guitarist," he said yesterday ahead of another performance at the festival.

"Eventually I wanted to come out and sing, and to do my own thing - so I entered The Voice, won, and now here we are."

Backed by an impressive roster of touring musicians, Judah's set was a celebration of blues and soul - and an excellent showcase of his talents as a musician.

As it turns out, he's just as good on guitar as he is with a microphone in front of him.

"The crowd was just incredible, which really goes a long way," he said.

"I've always been attracted to that kind of music - something with a serious groove."

With the spotlight now firmly on him, the young performer admits the reality of fame is still something he's getting used to.

Directly across from the Main Stage is a merchandise tent with an enormous photograph of his face above the entryway.

"I didn't think my head could get any bigger," he laughed.

"It's a really different feeling when all eyes are on you - it's adrenaline and excitement and fear."

Not that he'll be stopping any time soon, with a run of tour dates scheduled for September.

They'll be stripped back acoustic gigs - a decision made to send a message to any naysayers.

"There's a perception that people from shows like The Voice can't sing," he said.

"It's acoustic, so there's nowhere to hide - I want them to really see me."