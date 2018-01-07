Smooth as silk: a new perspective on fitness

MY arms give out almost immediately as I grip the length of silk and am told to 'pull myself up to the roof'.

It's a warm morning at the Aerial Dreaming class in the Gympie Gymnastics Centre, and despite my best efforts - I can't quite seem to hook my leg around quickly enough to continue the manoeuvrer.

Defeated, I turn to instructor Tamara Allcorn, who tells me this first step usually takes a few weeks to master.

Taking a step back, three young aerial silk students clamber up with ease - tumbling and diving through the air and thoroughly putting me to shame.

It's an incredible workout, but for those who feel they'll never climb and spin with the best of them - fear not.

"It's all about building that strength up and taking it at a pace where you're not going to injure yourself," Ms Allcorn says.

"Little by little you're finding yourself able to do more and more."

There's no baseline fitness requirements either, with a couple of students in their 60s giving it their all.

"At the moment, the goal for them is to get to the top of the silk," Tamara adds.

"Coming from a medical background, making sure everybody is safe and uninjured is a major priority for me."

Having come from a background in ballet, she says she came to aerial silks with the requisite leg strength, but needed to build it further in her arms.

As she oversaw the class though, often climbing and inverting herself in a matter of seconds - you wouldn't suspect it.

Two young students, Layni Kennedy and Shae Holliday are now entering their fifth month of classes.

When I asked what prompted them to get into aerial silks, 'Pink' was the answer.

After all, the pop star has helped to popularise the art - making it a regular feature of her stage shows.

But don't get me wrong, they're still putting on a hell of a show here in Gympie.

If you'd like to learn more, or to sign up for classes, head to Aerial Dreaming's Facebook page.