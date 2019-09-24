Smoky skies to remain over Gympie for days to come: QFES

Smoke haze taken by Andrew Tooley looking over Widgee Crossing towards Glastonbury

Smoke haze taken by Andrew Tooley looking over Widgee Crossing towards Glastonbury

GYMPIE'S skies will remain smoky "in the coming days” because of the ongoing Teewah Beach and Lake Cooloola bushfires, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

READ MORE

- Aircraft called to Cooloola bushfires, fire ban extended

- ANSWER: Why it's been so smoky in Gympie today

QFES reported the smoke is expected to affect Gympie, Glastonbury, Mary Valley, Cooran, Kin Kin and Widgee, as well as "surrounding areas”.

Both fires were still burning within containment lines as of late this afternoon.