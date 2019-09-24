Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smoke haze taken by Andrew Tooley looking over Widgee Crossing towards Glastonbury
Smoke haze taken by Andrew Tooley looking over Widgee Crossing towards Glastonbury
News

Smoky skies to remain over Gympie for days to come: QFES

JOSH PRESTON
by
24th Sep 2019 7:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE'S skies will remain smoky "in the coming days” because of the ongoing Teewah Beach and Lake Cooloola bushfires, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

READ MORE

- Aircraft called to Cooloola bushfires, fire ban extended

- ANSWER: Why it's been so smoky in Gympie today

QFES reported the smoke is expected to affect Gympie, Glastonbury, Mary Valley, Cooran, Kin Kin and Widgee, as well as "surrounding areas”.

Both fires were still burning within containment lines as of late this afternoon.

gympie fires gympie news gympie region gympie weather
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie cricket prepares to say goodbye to Albert Park

    premium_icon Gympie cricket prepares to say goodbye to Albert Park

    News Gympie cricketers will pay tribute to the wicket at Albert Park next Tuesday as the local competition moves to its new home at One Mile Ovals.

    From the Editor's Desk

    From the Editor's Desk

    News Beach blitz on the Cooloola Coast as holidays take off