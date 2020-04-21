Smoky skies to be seen around Gympie region this week

QPWS will conduct hazard reduction burns at Curra this week. FILE PHOTO Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have warned of smoky skies around the Gympie region this week as hazard reduction burns begin in the Curra State Forest.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting the burns from today through to next Monday.

“QPWS will conduct a hazard reduction burn within Curra State Forest, near Gympie, from Tuesday, 21 April to Monday, 27 April, weather permitting,” a QFES media statement said.

“Smoke may be seen in the North Deep Creek, Tamaree and Curra areas. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“Nearby residents should close windows and doors and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep medications close by.”