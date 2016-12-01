Smoking remains serious problem in Gympie

Health issues in Gympie: Gympie's health is in the spotlight with several sets of health data showing high rates of overweight and obesity, and smoking, in the region.

SMOKING remains a major health concern for the Gympie region, with several groups of health statistics showing the area continues to be much higher than average.

According to Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Services advanced epidemiologist Anne Maree Baldwin, the 2016 Chief Health Officers report showed a clear problem.

"In the data associated with the chief health officers report, we do actually see that 20% of Gympie adults reported smoking daily in 2015-16, and that was significantly higher than that for Queensland overall, which was at 12%.”

Torrens University's Public Health Information and Development Unit's health map reinforces the significant rate of smoking for persons aged 18 or older in the region, with both the city and wider regions of Gympie ranking in the top 20% of all regions across Australia.

Ms Baldwin said it was difficult to determine why the smoking rate remained high in the region.

"It's difficult to tease out within Gympie, there will be groups of people who will be more likely to smoke more, but we don't have good evidence about that at the moment.”

In trying to find ways to address the rate, Ms Baldwin said quitting was not as simple as someone saying they will do it.

"I think it can be very different for different people.

"There's evidence that most people who successfully quit may take more than one time, so I would really encourage people to persevere with it even if they do experience setbacks.”

For people seeking help to quit, you can call 13 QUIT (13 78 48) or head to the Queensland Health website for more information.