37°
News

Smoking remains serious problem in Gympie

scott kovacevic
| 2nd Dec 2016 5:30 AM
Gympie's smoking rate sits within the highest 20% of the nation.
Gympie's smoking rate sits within the highest 20% of the nation. Lee Constable

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SMOKING remains a major health concern for the Gympie region, with several groups of health statistics showing the area continues to be much higher than average.

According to Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Services advanced epidemiologist Anne Maree Baldwin, the 2016 Chief Health Officers report showed a clear problem.

"In the data associated with the chief health officers report, we do actually see that 20% of Gympie adults reported smoking daily in 2015-16, and that was significantly higher than that for Queensland overall, which was at 12%.”

Torrens University's Public Health Information and Development Unit's health map reinforces the significant rate of smoking for persons aged 18 or older in the region, with both the city and wider regions of Gympie ranking in the top 20% of all regions across Australia.

Ms Baldwin said it was difficult to determine why the smoking rate remained high in the region.

"It's difficult to tease out within Gympie, there will be groups of people who will be more likely to smoke more, but we don't have good evidence about that at the moment.”

In trying to find ways to address the rate, Ms Baldwin said quitting was not as simple as someone saying they will do it.

"I think it can be very different for different people.

"There's evidence that most people who successfully quit may take more than one time, so I would really encourage people to persevere with it even if they do experience setbacks.”

For people seeking help to quit, you can call 13 QUIT (13 78 48) or head to the Queensland Health website for more information.

Gympie Times

Topics:  health health services lifestyle smoking

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

BATTERING: Hail the size of tennis balls hits Gympie region

BATTERING: Hail the size of tennis balls hits Gympie region

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning remains for the Gympie region.

Health data highlights region's big weight problem

Gympie's health risk factors are becoming a serious issue.

Health statistics show Gympie has high weight and smoking rates.

Dog lover seeks compensation vicious mauling

Greg Davidson with Chuck his family after being attacked by two strays at Veteran in Gympie.

Brett Davidson's beloved dog Chuck was seriously injured last month.

Has someone tried to sell you these stolen items?

Police are investigating a theft at Southside.

Tools are 'flavour of the month' for thieves, police warn

Local Partners

Anger after flowers removed from grave site

Lynne Mensell is devastated after her silk flowers were removed.

Mary Valley strengthens ties with Sunshine Coast

FROM LEFT: Cr James Cochrane, Cory Gale, Catherine Milne (Visit Sunshine Coast), Andrew Saunders, Julie Worth, Martin Duncan (Sunshine Coast foodie), Alan Rainbow (Honeybee Farm), Malcolm Oakley (Mary Valley Celebrates), Simon Latchford, Pete Cusack, Mayor Mick Curran and Heinke Butt (Mary Valley ArtsLINK) at the launch.

Mary Valley Country praised for the way it showcases Valley.

What's on around Gympie region over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Gympie community diary

Sisters share tales of wonder in new exhibition

SISTER ACT: Artist Robyn Dower (left) and her sister, writer and poet Kay Gorring at the opening of their exhibition, A Sense of Wonder.

A Sense of Wonder exhibition opens at Gympie Regional Gallery

Your guide to entertainment around the Gympie region this week. Dec 2-4

ROCK ON: Gary Cosgrove, aka "Guitar Cozzy" will be on hand to satisfy your electric rock needs this weekend.

What's on in and around Gympie this weekend

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

Doco series takes you inside America's green rush

WEEDIQUETTE explores the lows and the highs of the marijuana culture in America as more states legalise the drug.

  • TV

  • 2nd Dec 2016 6:00 AM

Delta Goodrem confirmed to play Olivia Newton-John?

Singer Delta Goodrem.

FILMING for Channel 7's biopic to begin soon in Victoria.

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West is understood to have left hospital.

He is now understood to be home with wife Kim Kardashian West.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

GLENWOOD GEM

48 Arborthree Rd, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $263,000

No electricity bills! This modern 3 bedroom home on 6768m2 is solar powered. Open plan lounge/dining/kitchen, the oven is brand new and never used. Two way...

LOCATION LOCATION

89A Exhibition Rd, Southside 4570

0 0 1 $125,000

1586 m2 at the Southside. The shed is already built (powered) and there is heaps of room to build your home. Large shed with roller door, loads of storage...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with polished timber flooring.

HAPPY LIVING STARTS HERE

168 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 6 $459,000

A happy life starts here today for your family. This property has so much to offer. - Luxurious master bedroom which accommodates the most lavish furnishings...

Beautiful Old Queenslander With Potential For Income

14 Hodge Street, Goomeri 4601

House 5 3 Offers Over...

Situated right in the heart of Goomeri is a majestic 5 bedroom split level timber Colonial Queenslander. The home has been fully revamped right from the...

BUILD YOUR OWN HOME!

90 Dan Meurant Dve, Curra 4570

Residential Land Enjoy the serenity while relaxing on your deck. This 1.48 acre property ... $85,000

Enjoy the serenity while relaxing on your deck. This 1.48 acre property with bitumen road frontage and power available is only minutes from shops. Take advantage...

28 ACRES - MAKE AN OFFER!

Widgee 4570

Residential Land This is your opportunity to build the house of your dreams on ... OFFERS

This is your opportunity to build the house of your dreams on 11.39 ha (28.145 acres)in the delightful Widgee area. Select your house site on this lightly...

PRIVATE, BUT CONVENIENT!

191 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land Your own secluded 10 acres just minutes to the Gympie CBD. Fully ... $299,000

Your own secluded 10 acres just minutes to the Gympie CBD. Fully fenced. Plenty of room to build your dream home, shed, anything you want. Beautiful natural...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 9

Lot 9 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

FAMILY HOME, WORK FROM HOME, LIVE AND RENT - NUMEROUS OPTIONS RIGHT HERE!

27 Station Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $319,000

Situated on the edge of Gympie's CBD is this great property which offers a huge range of opportunities. This 1,030m2 block is zoned light industrial and has the...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!