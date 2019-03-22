Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMOKE: A vegetation fire is currently ablaze in Gooburrum.
SMOKE: A vegetation fire is currently ablaze in Gooburrum. Mike Knott
News

Smokey scene as seven crews attend Gooburrum bushfire

Tahlia Stehbens
by
22nd Mar 2019 12:29 PM

SIX crews are currently on scene and another one is on its way to a vegetation fire near Colvins Rd, Zorzan Drive and Bella Vista Estate, Gooburrum, at Bundaberg north.

Some 1.2ha of bushland is ablaze in a 40ha field.

HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.
HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.

According to QFES media the vegetation fire began in a quarry.

There is no threat to property at this stage.

"It's in an open area and at this stage the smoke in the area poses the largest hazard," the spokesman said.

HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.
HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.

bundaberg bushfire gooburrum qfes smoke
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Gympie's Lightning superfan family chosen for club video

    premium_icon Gympie's Lightning superfan family chosen for club video

    News 'It's a way of life for us.'

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Words Dan's family thought they'd never hear

    premium_icon Words Dan's family thought they'd never hear

    News 'It's more than the doctors imagined': Family at centre of recovery

    • 22nd Mar 2019 12:57 PM
    Bruce Highway to be closed in Gympie next Monday night

    premium_icon Bruce Highway to be closed in Gympie next Monday night

    News You may want to consider alternative travel arrangements.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 12:28 PM
    When it comes to politicians we want more than PR on a stick

    premium_icon When it comes to politicians we want more than PR on a stick

    Opinion Australia's faith in major parties lowest in 70 years.