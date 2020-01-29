Smokes price rise another hit on working, addicted poor

Smokers should be more careful about where they discard their cigarettes, especially during bushfire season.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It’s time to pick our future

GYMPIE Times editor Shelley Strachan did a pretty good summation of our miserable lives last Friday.

Ms Strachan was a very brave soul and took a swipe at the massive tax that the Federal Government gets from the addicted smoker. But didn’t actually point the finger at the Federal National Party.

The Federal National Party actually followed Nicola Roxon’s lead and legislated an increase in the tobacco tax on the addicted for another three years. This high taxing government also increased the excise on roll your own tobacco. The addicted smokers will send a massive $13 billion according to Cameron Cudahy.

BUTT OUT: Police want help from the public to identify people who toss cigarettes from cars.

Apparently, the addicted smokers need to fund their own health care. But other personal choices are exempt from paying for their health care via a specific tax.

Ms Strachan also made a comment about our leaders coming up wanting.

I would say Australian political parties have let this wealthy country down and come up with more and more ways to tax the working poor.

As far as protesting, if anyone wants to protest against the Keating con, give me a hoy.

Madonna Waugh, Widgee