The Cooloola Great Walk Carlo Sand blow. Control burning in parts of the recreation area is expected to produce smoke near Cooloola Cove today.
News

Smoke warning for parts of Cooloola coast

Shelley Strachan
20th Jul 2020 11:12 AM
Subscriber only

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is conducting a planned burn within the Cooloola Recreation area near Cooloola Cove today.

The burn is part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the Cooloola Recreation Area, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay areas.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Whilst it is unlikely that smoke will reach urban areas, persons with respiratory or other health problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.

Expect minor traffic delays on the Rainbow Beach Road. Observe traffic signage and traffic controller directions.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Rainbow Beach office of QPWS on (07) 5486 9900.

Smoke and flames billow up from behind the sand dunes north of Teewah this afternoon as McDermott Aviation helicopters water bombed a wildfire burning in Cooloola Recreation Area.
gympie fires
Gympie Times

