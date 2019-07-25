Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Bushfire season approaches as Brisbane burns

by Nicole Pierre
25th Jul 2019 4:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLANKET of smoke has covered Mt Coot-tha as controlled burns are carried out across the forest ahead of bushfire season.

More than 40 hectares of bushland between Sir Samuel Griffith Drive, the Western Freeway and the Brisbane Botanic Gardens Mt Coot-Tha were covered in the controlled burn area today.

The burn which started at 9am is expected to continue this afternoon.

Suburbs which may be affected include Mt Coot-tha, The Gap, Bardon, Toowong, Indooroopilly, and Chapel Hill.

Smoke has been affecting Brisbane’s western suburbs during controlled burns at Mt Coot-tha. Picture: Rhett Kleine
Smoke has been affecting Brisbane’s western suburbs during controlled burns at Mt Coot-tha. Picture: Rhett Kleine

It comes after Brisbane City Council approved several planned burns in key reserves as part of a $2.6 million investment to reduce the impact of wild bushfires.

Councillor Vicki Howard said the fire management activities were "vital" to protect Brisbane homes and parks.

"These burns aim to reduce the amount of fire fuel such as leaves and twigs by 75 per cent over the 60 to 80 per cent of the land being burned," Cr Howard previously said.

Residents who live near bushland are urged to take precautions.

Smoke from the Mt Coot-tha fire. Picture: Rhett Kleine
Smoke from the Mt Coot-tha fire. Picture: Rhett Kleine

"All Brisbane residents can prepare their properties by tidying the yard, clearing gutters and overhanging branches and raking up twigs and dried leaves from around the house and garden," Cr Howard said.

All households are encouraged to prepare an emergency kit including insurance documents, emergency numbers and key household items in the event of an emergency.

Residents have been warned that cool air may cause some smoke to settle in lower areas.

Public access to reserve walking tracks may be closed for up to two weeks after the burn.

FULL LIST OF HAZARD REDUCTION BURN AREAS

  • Primley Street Park, Pullenvale
  • Suzette Street Park, Burbank
  • Toohey Forest
  • Alperton Road Park, Burbank
  • Chermside Hills
  • Mt Coot-tha Forest

More Stories

burn-offs bushfire season mt coot-tha smoke

Top Stories

    Gympie Eisteddfod: Making a song and dance of all the drama

    premium_icon Gympie Eisteddfod: Making a song and dance of all the drama

    News Gympie's biggest week-long cultural event gets underway as competitors come in from all over eastern Queensland

    Gympie rugby debutante stuns with 4-try haul

    premium_icon Gympie rugby debutante stuns with 4-try haul

    News Gympie product no stranger to sport, playing netball and touch.

    86-year-old man pulls apart 'rancorous' anti-Hartwig letter

    premium_icon 86-year-old man pulls apart 'rancorous' anti-Hartwig letter

    News Calls it ill-considered and at time unintelligible

    Magistrate's bid to help hospital prisoner stuck in limbo

    premium_icon Magistrate's bid to help hospital prisoner stuck in limbo

    Crime Court's plan to progress case as crime-spree accused remains in coma