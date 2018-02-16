Smoke and fires: if you think it's bad now...

SMOKE: Where there's fire there's smoke - and more to come

SMOKE haze and hazards from two fires near Gympie have been described as "unbearable” by some Sunshine Coast residents.

But there is more to come, according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

And the smoke affected area could be headed for Gympie or the Cooloola Coast with even a slight change in the wind.

The burning off now is all part of avoiding disaster and one wild fire in inaccessible country east of Gympie is also something we will have to live with, according to QFES rural acting area chief Ross Stacey.

The fires prompted complaints of excessive smoke from Sunshine Coast residents, as winds tending to northerly blew huge low smoke clouds to the south.

Mr Stacey said a permitted burn at Wolvi was something landowners were encouraged to do to reduce fuel load for later in the year.

"It's a bit warm at the moment, but we've got a bit of humidity, so conditions are not too bad for burning of,” he said.

Some livestock were inclined to burn off early so they could have some fresh green pasture growth before cooler autumn weather moved in.

"They try to get in before winter,” he said.

Some patchy rain around the Gympie region had made some properties safe for burning, but smoke problems to the south were hard to avoid while winds continued to blow generally from the north.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts this influence to continue.

The smoke problems caused many Sunshine Coast residents to ring the QFES over the past 24 hours, with one officer reporting complaints about the Gympie region fires from Noosa, Peregian, Twin Waters, Wurtulla and Caloundra.

Mr Stacey said people with any breathing difficulties should keep medication handy and anyone wanting to take precautions against smoke problems should close windows and, if possible, keep cool with air conditioning.

A wild fire in Toolara Forest was still burning in inaccessible country. No properites are threatened at this stage, he said.