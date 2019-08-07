Smoke alert issued for parts of the Cooloola Coast

SMOKE: Smoke could be a hazard on the Cooloola Coast tomorrow and Friday as control burns are carried out despite very high fire danger in parts of the region.

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct planned burns tomorrow and Friday as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the vicinity of the Cooloola Recreation Area near the Rainbow Beach township.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call the Rainbow Beach office of QPWS on 07 5486 9900.